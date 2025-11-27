Trigano surged nearly 14%, topping the SBF 120 after the recreational vehicle manufacturer released annual results described as "close to expectations with strong free cash-flow generation," according to Oddo BHF.

The company's net profit fell by 36.1% to 239.4 million euros, while current operating income dropped 32.9% to 335.9 million euros. Adjusted for a PPA charge related to the acquisition of Bio Habitat, operating income came to 344.4 million euros, in line with the research firm's forecasts.

"Beyond profitability, the standout is the excellent free cash-flow generation, which reached 523 million euros (we expected 487 million euros), benefiting from a significant improvement in working capital requirements, particularly thanks to lower inventories," Oddo BHF highlighted.

The analyst also expressed confidence in the outlook for the new fiscal year, noting that Trigano's management reported strong growth in its order book, notably driven by the success of its 2026 product lines.

"After a 2025 disrupted by destocking effects, 2026 should see a return to relatively robust business growth, leading to improved profitability," Oddo BHF concluded.