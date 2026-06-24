Trigano stays on a growth track despite a more subdued third quarter

The recreational vehicles and equipment specialist posted third-quarter 2025-2026 revenue of €1.16bn, up 1.6% from the record level reached a year earlier. Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue rose 4.3% to €2.94bn.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/24/2026 at 12:22 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Third-quarter growth was nonetheless held back by several operational disruptions. The group says that "keeping motorhome production growth close to 15% put pressure on the supply chain, leading to incomplete vehicles leaving the factory". These issues are expected to be resolved in the coming weeks. At the same time, catch-up deliveries of vehicles affected by the fallout from a fire at a supplier of body parts were not completed as of end-May.



Against this backdrop, motorhome sales to external dealer networks rose only 2.5% in the third quarter. Deliveries to end customers via integrated distribution networks fell 1% in volume due to lower foot traffic at sales outlets late in the period. Overall, revenue from the motorhomes business increased 1.4%.



Caravan sales, by contrast, jumped 17.2%, while accessories and services were broadly stable (+0.4%).



In other leisure activities, mobile homes benefited from the catch-up of delivery delays that built up in the first half.



Revenue from this business rose 1.6%, despite an unfavorable price-mix effect. Trailer sales, meanwhile, slipped 0.6%, weighed down by a gloomy backdrop in France and Germany.



For the full fiscal year ending at the end of August 2026, Trigano expects an improvement in results as well as solid cash generation.

The group also repurchased 300,000 of its own shares for €45.9m in recent weeks and plans to continue the program in the fourth quarter.