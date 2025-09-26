Following the group's quarterly announcement, UBS highlights that margins are down but points to strong cash generation. "A rebound is expected for fiscal year 2026," the analyst says.
UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock, raising its target price to €175 (from €165).
UBS says that although management has announced a lower margin for the fiscal year, operating cash flow is expected to be strong: it anticipates a rebound in FY 2026.
Trigano: UBS raises target price
Published on 09/26/2025 at 04:43 am EDT
