Trigano specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of leisure vehicles and equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - leisure vehicles (95.3%): motor-homes (83.6% of net sales; Europe's No. 1 automaker; 55,400 vehicles sold in 2023/24; Trigano, Challenger, Autostar, Arca, Chausson, Roller Team, Eura-Mobil, Karmann-Mobil brands, etc.), caravans (4.7%; 10,200 units; Sterckeman and Caravelair), mobile-homes (2.7%; 4,000 units; Résidences Trigano) and other (1.9%). The group also offers vehicle equipment (7.1%; refrigerators, kitchen appliances, screen porches, etc.; Camping-Profi, Euro Accessoires, Clairval, etc.) as well as leasing and financing services; - leisure equipment (4.7%): primarily trailers (119,300 trailers sold in 2023/24; Erca, Sorel, Trelgo brands, etc.), garden equipment (swings, garden sheds, swimming pools; Abak, Amca, Yardmaster), and campsite equipment (tents, caravan awnings; Jamet, Plisson, etc.). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (32%), Germany (22.8%), the United Kingdom (13.2%), Italy (6.5%), Spain (5%), Belgium (4.6%), Nordic countries (4.1%), the Netherlands (3.1%) and other (8.7%).