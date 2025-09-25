In its latest study, UBS points out that the forecasts for FY 2025 indicate an operating margin that is below its expectations.



UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of €165 after the group published its Q4 figures.



Forecasts for a FY 2025 EBIT margin of around 9% are below our estimates, UBS said.



Trigano announced revenue of €841m for Q4 2025 (compared with €869m for UBSe) with organic growth of -5.6% (compared with -3.1% for UBSe) and revenue of €3,660m for FY 2025 (compared to €3,732m for UBSe, €3,688m for UBSe) with organic growth of -11.1% (compared to -10.6% for UBSe), the broker says.