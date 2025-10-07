Trilogy Metals shares skyrocketed over 250% on Tuesday in pre-market trading on Wall Street, following the announcement of a $35.6m investment by the Trump administration. This transaction gives the US government a 10% stake in the Canadian company, which specializes in the exploration of critical minerals. It is part of a federal strategy to secure supplies of essential metals, in a context of heavy dependence on China.

The partnership targets the Ambler mining district in Alaska, considered one of the world's most promising copper-dominant polymetallic deposits. Trilogy Metals has welcomed the revival of the Ambler Road project, a 211-mile industrial road whose construction had been blocked under the Biden administration. The group sees this as a strong signal of a return to a policy favorable to the exploitation of North American natural resources, while affirming its commitment to "responsible" development.

However, this pro-mining shift is fueling criticism from environmental organizations and local communities, who fear the project's impact on fragile ecosystems. In the background, the issue of mineral sovereignty is increasingly emerging as a major strategic challenge: China controls nearly 70% of global rare earth production and around 90% of its refining, a dominance that is pushing the US to accelerate the diversification of its supply sources.