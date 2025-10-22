Trip.com Group has reported a robust Q2 25 performance, fueled by rising travel demand and growth across all segments. Strategic initiatives, such as the launch of Trip.Biz ONE, along with enhanced partnerships and innovative solutions, highlight management's dedication to growth and efficiency. These efforts, coupled with positive financial forecasts, reinforce Trip.com's leadership in the global travel industry.

Published on 10/22/2025 at 07:53 am EDT - Modified on 10/22/2025 at 08:38 am EDT

Trip.com Group Limited was established in 1999 and headquartered in Shanghai. It is a leading China-based company specializing in the operation of a one-stop travel platform. The company was listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021. It operates under a diverse portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner.

Trip.com Group's platform integrates a comprehensive suite of travel products and services along with differentiated travel content. This platform aggregates its product and service offerings, reviews, and other content shared by users based on their real travel experiences, as well as original content from its ecosystem partners. This enables both leisure and business travelers to access a wide range of travel experiences and make informed, cost-effective bookings. Users can utilize the platform for various types of trips, including in-destination activities, weekend getaways, short-haul trips, cross-border vacations and business trips.

The company has around 41,000 employees and operates across five major segments based on Q2 25 revenue: Accommodation Reservation (41%), Transportation Ticketing (38%), Packaged Tours (7%), Corporate Travel (4%), and Other (10%).

Segmental growth drives Q2 25

Trip.com released its Q2 25 results on August 27, 2025, reporting a revenue of CNY14.8bn, representing a 16% y/y increase, primarily driven by stronger travel demand, particularly during the holiday periods. Overall reservations on the Company's international OTA platform increased by over 60% y/y, with inbound travel bookings increased by over 100% y/y and outbound hotel and air ticket bookings have surpassed 120% of the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019.

Accommodation reservation revenue rose significantly by 21% y/y to CNY6.2bn. Transportation ticketing revenue increased to CNY5.4bn, up 11% y/y. Packaged-tour revenue also surged to CNY1.1bn, up 5% y/y. Corporate travel revenue rose to CNY692m, up 9% y/y. EBITDA rose by 11% to CNY4.9bn, with margins contracting by 144bp to 33%, due to increasing operational costs. Net profit increased by 26% to CNY4.8bn.

Strategic launch of all-in-one platform

Trip.com Group’s business travel brand, Trip.Biz, has launched Trip.Biz ONE, a transformative all-in-one platform unveiled at the annual Transform 2025 conference in Singapore. The solution centralizes bookings for flights, hotels, and ground transportation while integrating automated approval workflows, real-time policy compliance and AI-driven business intelligence for enhanced efficiency and compliance.

Addressing persistent industry challenges such as off-platform bookings, overspending, and inefficient reconciliation, Trip.Biz ONE can reduce travel spend leakage by up to 30%. The platform enables data-driven decision-making, delivers customizable, seamless support, and strengthens corporate travel ROI, while supporting sustainability goals. Strategic partnerships with Saudia Airlines and Pan Pacific Hotels further expand Trip.com’s Southeast Asian leadership and global reach.

Improved gearing

Trip.com reported a strong top-line performance over FY 21-24, posting a revenue CAGR of 38.6% to reach CNY53.3bn in FY 24, was mainly driven by the rapid recovery and expansion of travel demand post-pandemic, especially in the accommodation reservation and transportation ticketing segments. EBITDA outpaced revenue at a CAGR of 236.9% to CNY15.0bn, with margins expanding from minus 2.0% to +28.2%, aided by increased volumes and platform utilization, driving significant operating leverage. Net income increased at a CAGR of 214.2% to CNY17.1bn.

Consistent net income growth contributed to an increase in FCF from CNY1.7bn to CNY13.6bn over FY 21-24, supported by robust growth in cash inflow from operations, increasing from CNY2.5bn to CNY19.6bn. In addition, cash and cash equivalent rose from CNY19.8bn to CNY48.4bn. Total debt decreased from CNY51.7bn to CNY40.3bn. This resulted in gearing improving from 46.8% to 28.1%.

In comparison, Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, a local peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 32.0% over FY 21-24, reaching CNY17.3bn in FY 25. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 39.2% to CNY3.4bn. Net income increased at a CAGR of 39.8% to CNY2.0bn.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 14.0% over FY 24-27, reaching CNY79.0bn in FY 27. Moreover, analysts expect EBITDA CAGR of 15.6% to CNY26.3bn, with margins expanding by 130bp to 33.3%. Net income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 8.5% to CNY21.8bn, with EPS expected to rise to CNY31.4 in FY 27 from CNY24.8 in FY 24. Analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 13.9% and a net profit CAGR of 25.7% for Tongcheng Travel.

Strong stock retuns

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered strong returns of approximately 23.0%. In comparison, Tongcheng Travel’s stock delivered higher returns of 29.3% over the same period.

Trip.com is currently trading at a P/E of 14.6x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of CNY34.8, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 49.4x and that of Tongcheng Travel (P/E of 16.6x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.4x, based on FY 25 estimated EBITDA of CNY18.6bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 37.4x but higher than that of Tongcheng Travel (8.0x).

Trip.com is almost universally liked by the 30 analysts who monitor it, with 28 having ‘Buy’ ratings and two having ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of CNY594.4, implying 17.0% upside potential from current levels.

Overall, Trip.com has demonstrated strong growth and financial performance, driven by increased travel demand and strategic initiatives like the launch of Trip.Biz ONE. Despite facing industry challenges, the company has improved its operational efficiency and financial health. Trip.com’s innovative approach and robust market position suggest continued success and potential for further growth.

However, Trip.com faces risks from macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, rising marketing and operational costs, regulatory challenges, and competition. These factors could impact travel demand, cash flow management, and profit margins despite strong growth and financial performance.