TripAdvisor's TheFork Boost Proves Short-Lived

The "TheFork effect" ultimately proved fleeting for TripAdvisor: after surging nearly 7% early Monday following the announcement of a deal to divest the subsidiary, the stock saw its gains erode to close up just 1.2%. This Tuesday, TripAdvisor shares rose a modest 0.6% to approximately $12.6, amid mixed reactions from the analyst community: while Wedbush views the transaction favorably, Jefferies remains more circumspect.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/16/2026 at 10:08 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As a reminder, the American online travel booking company announced Monday morning a put option agreement to sell TheFork, its online restaurant reservation platform in Europe, to American Express for $700m.



TheFork connects millions of consumers with over 50,000 restaurants across 11 European countries through its restaurant management, booking, and customer engagement platform, as well as its dedicated discovery and reservation app and website.



This agreement follows TripAdvisor's announcement last February that it was exploring strategic alternatives for the subsidiary. The group plans to allocate the proceeds from the sale to share buybacks, debt repayment, or future acquisitions.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to customary conditions. American Express specified that TheFork will continue to be led by its current management team following the closing of the deal.



A transaction that fails to excite Jefferies...



"The deal should come as no surprise, given that the asset has been for sale since February and management recently hinted that a transaction was close," noted Jefferies, which raised its price target from $8.5 to $11 to account for an acquisition price that exceeded expectations.



However, the broker maintains its "underperform" rating on the stock, citing expectations that "declining revenue in the high-margin hotel sector will put pressure on pro forma EBITDA growth."



In addition to the pressure on EBITDA, Jefferies remains concerned that TripAdvisor's 2026 outlook implies a significant acceleration in revenue growth and profitability in the second half of the year, which it believes increases the risk of downward consensus revisions.



...but finds favor with Wedbush



Taking a more positive stance, Wedbush reaffirmed its "outperform" rating on TripAdvisor, raising its 12-month price target from $19 to $20 to incorporate the expected proceeds from the sale of TheFork.



"In our view, securing $700m against a market capitalization of approximately $1.5bn constitutes a major balance sheet event," the broker noted in its research report.



"Combined with the existing $110m buyback authorization and the potential for additional authorization, we believe TripAdvisor is positioned to return a significant percentage of its capital to shareholders over the next 12 to 24 months," the firm predicted.