Tripadvisor to Sell TheFork to American Express

The online travel booking company, whose shares rose 2% in pre-market trading, has entered into a put option agreement to sell TheFork, its European online restaurant reservation platform, to American Express for $700m

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/15/2026 at 08:26 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Tripadvisor plans to allocate the proceeds from the sale toward share repurchases, debt repayment, or future acquisitions.



The completion of the transaction is expected by the end of the year, subject to customary closing conditions. American Express stated that TheFork will continue to be led by its current management team following the close of the deal.