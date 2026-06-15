The online travel booking company, whose shares rose 2% in pre-market trading, has entered into a put option agreement to sell TheFork, its European online restaurant reservation platform, to American Express for $700m
Tripadvisor plans to allocate the proceeds from the sale toward share repurchases, debt repayment, or future acquisitions.
The completion of the transaction is expected by the end of the year, subject to customary closing conditions. American Express stated that TheFork will continue to be led by its current management team following the close of the deal.
Tripadvisor, Inc. is an online travel company. The Company leverages its brands, technology, and capabilities to connect its global audience with partners through content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and other travel categories. The Company operates through three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. Its Brand Tripadvisor segment is engaged in providing an online global platform for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content (UGC) in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest (POIs), experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator segment offers travelers a comprehensive online marketplace that provides access to over 400,000 experiences and more than 65,000 experience operators. TheFork segment offers an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at approximately 55,000 restaurants in 11 countries.
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