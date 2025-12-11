Euroapi has announced that its board of directors has decided to appoint Tristan Imbert as an independent director, pending approval by the General Meeting scheduled for May 27, 2026. He will also be named chairman of the audit committee effective January 1, succeeding Rodolfo Savitzky.

This appointment, made upon the recommendation of the nominations and remuneration committee, follows the resignation of Rodolfo Savitzky from his position as independent director, which will take effect on December 31, 2025.

Throughout his career, Tristan Imbert has held several financial leadership roles at Novartis, culminating in his appointment as Chief Financial Officer of Novartis Gene Therapies, before becoming CFO of the biotech company Cimeio Therapeutics in 2021.