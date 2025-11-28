The AMF has indicated that the compulsory withdrawal of Tronic's Microsystems shares will take place on December 12, at a net price of €5.56 per share, and will involve 216,666 shares, representing 2.40% of the share capital and 2.05% of the voting rights.
As a reminder, Société Générale has informed the AMF that, during the public buyout offer (OPR) period, from November 10 to 21 inclusive, TDK Electronics AG acquired 14,812 Tronic's Microsystems shares at a unit price of €5.56.
Consequently, at the close of the OPR, the initiator directly holds 7,916,118 shares and, in concert with Thales AVS France, 8,829,826 shares, representing 97.60% of the capital and 97.95% of the voting rights. Trading remains suspended.
