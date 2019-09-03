Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

trueDigital Rebrands as Tassat, Reflecting the Growth and Evolution of the Company Within the Institutional Digital Asset Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 10:52am EDT

trueDigital, the global financial technology company which has quietly been building out an end to end digital asset trading and settlement ecosystem for the traditional and digital asset markets, has announced that it has rebranded as Tassat.

The new brand better represents the company’s values, and its focused, pragmatic and client-centric approach to delivering institutional-grade and compliant technologies.

This is the latest in a series of strategic initiatives that reflect the company’s growth over the last year, specifically, its continued commitment to delivering new digital payment rails, asset tokenization services and the imminent launch of new cryptocurrency derivatives products which will be listed on a regulated digital asset exchange.

“Just as the digital asset market evolves, we evolve. Tassat better represents our products, our mature approach to creating an institutional ecosystem and our commitment to reinventing how the world transacts in the digital age,” said Thomas Kim, CEO of Tassat.

More details on the rebrand and what it means for stakeholders can be found on our blog: https://medium.com/tassat

About Tassat

Tassat, a New York-based global financial technology company, provides innovative solutions to the financial and corporate markets utilizing blockchain-based technologies to enable frictionless asset transfer and settlement. Tassat has also created the first-of-its-kind margined deliverable swap contracts on Bitcoin as well as the first institutional OTC-based digital asset reference rates. For additional information, please visit www.tassat.com or connect with the Company on Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:09aTWOU Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 2U, Inc. – TWOU
GL
11:08aUK Plc's discount steepens as political crisis over Brexit deepens
RE
11:07aMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in August 2019
PU
11:07aSPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS : Luxshare and Spectra7 Demonstrate CRX™ Active Copper Data Center Technology at ODCC
PU
11:07aALLY FINANCIAL : Bank Surpasses $100 Billion in Retail Deposits in Just 10 Years
PU
11:07aBEST BUY : Ohio employee becomes customer's ‘guardian angel'
PU
11:06aBAKER HUGHES A GE CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:06aPeak Health Golf Team Wins “Legends of Sports” Golf Tournament
BU
11:05aGOLDMAN SACHS : Martin Chavez, Goldman Sachs's Coder-in-Chief, to Retire--Update
DJ
11:03aCannabis Nonprofit Co-founder and CEO Transitions to Board President
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
3XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
4BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
5HASBRO, INC : HASBRO : Marvel superheroes power up Lego's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group