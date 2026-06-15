Truist Financial has announced the appointment of Michael Lyons as president and chief executive officer, effective September 1. A former executive at Fiserv and past president of PNC Financial, he will succeed Bill Rogers, who has led the bank since 2021. Rogers will remain in the role of executive chairman until his scheduled retirement in 2027.
This appointment is viewed by several analysts as a signal of Truist's commitment to institutional renewal. With $549bn in assets, the bank ranks amongst the ten largest commercial institutions in the United States. Michael Lyons is well-regarded for his tenure at PNC, where he played a key role in more than $15bn in acquisitions and the group's geographic expansion.
The departure of Lyons comes at a delicate moment for Fiserv. The payments specialist is currently pursuing a turnaround plan following a year marked by a significant downward revision of its outlook and several leadership changes. Fiserv immediately named Takis Georgakopoulos as his successor. Company shares fell approximately 10% following this announcement.
Fiserv, Inc. specializes in the development and integration of IT solutions for the financial and insurance sectors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- on-line banking and investment support (47.8%): solutions for on-line payment, solutions for placing share orders, paying for securities, managing retirement savings plans, etc.;
- financial management (45.6%): transaction and loan management solutions, data treatment, CRM, hosting solutions of online activities and outsourcing services for financial institutions (banks, leasing companies, real estate lending companies, etc.) and insurance companies;
- other (6.6%).
The United States and Canada account for 84% of net sales.
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