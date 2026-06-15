Truist Financial Appoints Michael Lyons as Chief Executive Officer

Truist Financial has announced the appointment of Michael Lyons as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1. A former executive at Fiserv and former President of PNC Financial, he will succeed Bill Rogers, who has led the bank since 2021. Rogers will remain in the role of Executive Chairman until his scheduled retirement in 2027.

Esteban Tesson Published on 06/15/2026 at 01:37 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This appointment is viewed by several analysts as a signal of Truist's commitment to institutional renewal. With $549bn in assets, the bank ranks among the ten largest commercial institutions in the United States. Michael Lyons is well-regarded for his tenure at PNC, where he played a key role in more than $15bn of acquisitions and the group's geographic expansion.



Lyons' departure comes at a sensitive time for Fiserv. The payments specialist is currently pursuing a turnaround plan following a year marked by a significant downward revision of its outlook and several leadership changes. Fiserv immediately named Takis Georgakopoulos as his successor. Shares of the group fell approximately 10% during the session following the announcement.