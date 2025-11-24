On Monday morning President Donald Trump spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, following up on commitments made during their bilateral meeting in Busan at the end of October. According to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the leaders discussed implementing a reduction in US tariffs on Chinese goods, while Beijing confirmed that it would suspend new restrictions on rare earth exports. These measures are intended to defuse lingering tensions in the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The conversation also covered several major geopolitical issues. On the war in Ukraine, Beijing reiterated its support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at securing a ceasefire, while Washington is encouraging Kyiv to accept a deal with Moscow before Thanksgiving. No details were provided on China's position regarding the terms of a possible compromise, but both sides emphasized the importance of a peaceful resolution. Regarding Taiwan, Xi Jinping restated China's claim of sovereignty over the island, a sensitivity that Trump acknowledged during the exchange.

According to the official Chinese account, the tone of the call was marked by a desire to ease tensions. Donald Trump reportedly described his counterpart as a "great leader," despite ongoing disputes. The Chinese ministry said that since Busan, bilateral relations have been moving along a "generally stable and positive trajectory," despite structural disagreements on several fronts.