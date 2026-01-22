On Wednesday President Donald Trump said that he had reached a "framework for a future agreement" with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Greenland and the wider Arctic region. Following the announcement, he suspended punitive tariffs on several European countries that were due to take effect on February 1. The decision, posted on the Truth Social platform, was welcomed by markets, triggering an immediate rise in the main stock indexes.



Trump described his meeting with Mark Rutte as "very productive," citing a potential agreement that would benefit "the United States and all NATO nations." Without providing specific details, he said talks were underway on a mysterious project called the "Golden Dome," linked to Greenland. The president appointed several US officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to lead the negotiations, under direct White House supervision.



The tariff suspension is seen as a de-escalatory move amid recurring trade tensions between Washington and its European allies. The planned measures targeted a broad range of products from the European Union. By opting to de-escalate, Trump is opening the door to a possible strategic rapprochement on Arctic issues while protecting US economic interests in an increasingly coveted region. More details are expected in the coming weeks on the actual contours of the proposed agreement.