US President Donald Trump has appointed economist E.J. Antoni as the new commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), ten days after ousting the previous head, who was accused - without evidence - of manipulating employment data following a report deemed disappointing.

Currently chief economist at the Heritage Foundation, an influential conservative think tank, Antoni has been critical of the BLS, whose monthly employment and inflation indicators directly influence global financial markets. "Our economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE," Trump said on Truth Social.

The Heritage Foundation is behind "Project 2025," a 900-page document often considered the roadmap for Donald Trump's term in office. Amongst other things, the project aims to transform the federal government.

Antoni still needs to be confirmed by the Senate, where Democrats are currently blocking Donald Trump's nominations. Some economists fear that the statistical independence of the BLS will be called into question. "His appointment will lead to strong demand for alternative data produced by the private sector," said Joe Brusuelas of RSM US. Alex Jacquez of the Groundwork Collaborative denounced it as "a clear attack on independent analysis."

Earlier this month, Donald Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, who was appointed to the post by Joe Biden, claiming that the employment figures were "rigged."

The quality of data in question

The BLS publishes monthly employment and inflation (CPI) data, which are essential for policymakers, including the Federal Reserve, and for the annual adjustment of public pensions.

Donald Trump is using the revisions to claim that the figures are being manipulated against him. He has repeatedly claimed that employment data was overestimated just before his election (and then revised), to favor the Democrats. This is factually incorrect.

Employment figures are always revised within two months of publication to take into account data collected in the meantime, which enables estimates to be refined as they become available. Added to this is an annual revision that takes into account census data

As always with Donald Trump, he deserves credit for highlighting real issues. In this case, the reliability of federal economic data. But the issue is not so much the politicization of the BLS (which he wrongly accuses of politicizing the agency itself), as the quality of the data itself.

There are two main reasons why the data is less reliable. First, because survey response rates have fallen since the pandemic. Second, because of the agency's lack of resources, whose funding has fallen by 20% since 2010, according to Bloomberg's calculations.

As a result, some data in the consumer price index (CPI) basket are no longer collected, forcing the agency to resort to extensive imputation, i.e., using figures from the same district or other districts. This year, 35% of CPI items are based on these estimates, compared to three times less previously.