Donald Trump is finally meeting his own deadlines. He had promised to appoint a new Fed governor this week, and yesterday he announced his choice, his adviser Stephen Miran. This is a temporary appointment that leaves all options open for Jerome Powell's successor.

Donald Trump announced on Thursday the nomination of Stephen Miran, current chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, to temporarily fill the seat left vacant at the Federal Reserve (Fed) following the surprise resignation of Adriana Kugler on August 1. Kugler's term was due to expire on January 31, 2026. Stephen Miran's appointment, which still needs to be confirmed by the Senate, would therefore only cover the last few months of this period.

This arrangement allows Donald Trump to retain control over both the choice of the person who will fill the vacant governor's seat after January 2026 and the next Fed chair (starting in May 2026). Jerome Powell's successor could be either the new governor or a current governor. In the latter case, Christopher Waller seems to be the frontrunner. In the meantime, the candidates will continue to campaign and do everything they can to get favor from the president.

Between now and the end of January 2026, Stephen Miran will only attend four monetary policy meetings. But for Donald Trump, this will be additional support for a more accommodative monetary policy, as he has been calling for rate cuts for months.

The president's man

Known for his critical stance towards the Fed, in an article published last year by the Manhattan Institute Stephen Miran argued

for greater presidential control over the board of governors. In particular, he proposes that the president be able to dismiss a governor without cause.

In the same article, he also calls for an end to frequent moves between the executive branch and the central bank: "Short-circuiting the revolving door between the Fed and the executive branch is essential to reducing the incentives for officials to act in the president's short-term political interest." To prevent this "revolving door," he recommends imposing a four-year waiting period between the end of a term at the Fed and a position in the executive branch.

However, he will undoubtedly be Donald Trump's spokesperson on the FOMC (the Fed's monetary policy committee), having been at his side since his first term. Beyond governance, Stephen Miran also seems to have changed his position on the trajectory of monetary policy.

In fact, he is expected to push for further rate cuts in the coming weeks. This is a reversal of the position he held a year ago. When the Fed began its cycle of rate cuts in September 2024, he considered the decision to be "the most serious monetary policy mistake since 2021" and that "political motivations play a large role." In other words, helping the Democrats a few weeks before the presidential election.

Fundamentally, he believed that inflation was still too high to ease monetary policy. It is therefore difficult to understand his current position, given that inflation is still above the Fed's target. It is even trending upward, as the impact of tariffs begins to be felt.

Today, Miran believes that the context is no longer the same as it was a year ago. In his opinion, Donald Trump's reforms (particularly deregulation) will help improve supply, which will ultimately lead to deflation.

In principle, all Fed appointments require Senate confirmation, a process that includes a hearing before the Banking Committee, a vote by the committee, and a series of other votes in the full Senate.

However, Senate Democrats have slowed down the pace of approval for Donald Trump's nominations, and senators are currently on summer recess until September 2. It is therefore unlikely that his nomination will be confirmed before the next meeting, which will be held on September 16-17.