President Donald Trump has said that he wants to bar institutional investors from acquiring new single-family homes in the United States. The measure aims to make home ownership more attainable for individuals, and particularly the young, who are facing surging prices. According to Trump, massive corporate intervention in the residential market is preventing citizens from achieving the "American dream". He said that he plans to submit a bill to Congress to that effect, without yet detailing the specific terms of it.



For more than a decade, players such as private-equity funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and asset managers have been buying homes in large numbers to rent them out. The trend is accused of constraining supply for individual buyers and fueling price increases. The presidential announcement immediately rattled the markets: Invitation Homes shares fell 7%, while Blackstone shares dropped over 5%.



Trump will present new housing proposals at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In the wake of his announcement, Republican Senator Bernie Moreno said he would introduce legislation to rein in large investors' real estate purchases. According to the National Association of Realtors, the median price of an existing home was $426,800 in Q3 2025, while the rate on a 30-year mortgage reached 6.19%. Blackstone remains the country's largest residential landlord, with over 230,000 homes.