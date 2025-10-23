On Wednesday, Donald Trump defended his tariff policy in the face of criticism from American ranchers, after mentioning a possible agreement with Argentina to import beef and reduce consumer prices. On his Truth Social platform, the president claimed that cattle producers "don't understand" the benefits they would derive, in his view, from tariffs, notably citing the 50% tariff imposed on Brazilian imports. At the same time, he called on ranchers to reduce their prices, highlighting the interests of consumers.

The announcement prompted an immediate backlash from the industry. The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) denounced the decision as "unbalanced," saying it would disrupt the market without having any tangible effect on prices for households. NCBA CEO Colin Woodall highlighted the risk of instability for producers at a sensitive time. Even within the Republican Party, criticism is emerging: Senator Deb Fischer (Nebraska) warned against government intervention that could weaken American ranchers. This controversy comes at a time when beef prices have risen sharply since last year, fueling tensions between producers and the administration.