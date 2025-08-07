The US president is demanding the resignation of Lip-Bu Tan, Intel's current CEO, citing the executive's recent investments in Chinese companies.

US President Donald Trump has called for the immediate resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, due to his past ties to Chinese companies, describing his position as "highly conflicted." This statement comes at a time when Intel, already weakened by a drastic reorganization and a slowdown in the chip market, is supposed to play a key role in the relocation of semiconductor production to the United States.

The accusation follows an investigation revealing that Tan, through his funds, had invested over $200m in Chinese companies, some of which are potentially linked to the military. Although a close associate claimed that Tan had divested himself, Chinese databases consulted by Reuters indicate otherwise, reinforcing criticism from Senator Tom Cotton and the White House. In response, Intel has confirmed its commitment to US national security and said it is prepared to respond formally to the Senate's requests.

This governance crisis comes at a bad time for Intel. The company recently announced 75,000 job cuts and the cancellation of factory projects as part of a turnaround plan. However, Intel also benefits from $20bn in federal aid under the CHIPS Act, which is adding to the political pressure. Already lagging behind TSMC and Nvidia, the group risks seeing its restructuring efforts undermined by this latest episode of tension between US industrial ambitions and suspicions of Chinese influence.