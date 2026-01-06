Markets briefly cheered a dramatic arrest, then remembered that oil wells do not refill themselves and wars rarely come with balance-sheet clarity. Energy and defence stocks enjoyed their moment in the sun, while everyone else squinted at commodities, jobs data and central banks for something solid to hold on to. The result is a market caught between bravado and bookkeeping, with enthusiasm running ahead of reality - again.

The world's markets are still unsure about what the Venezuela operation really means for oil and stocks. Donald Trump promised that American drillers would help revive Venezuela's vast crude reserves, and his administration plans to meet oil executives this week to discuss boosting production. Energy stocks rose on Monday, as investors imagined a future where U.S. firms tap barrels long locked away by sanctions and misrule. Exxon Mobil and Chevron rose, SLB jumped more than 1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was pushed to a fresh record, now hovering roughly 2% below the psychologically potent 50,000 mark.

The other sector to benefit logically from the weekend's events was defence. Leading U.S. contractors like Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics saw strong gains. In Europe, the same trend was seen : BAE Systems, Rheinmetall and Thales all rose over 4%. Defence firms have already capitalised on the global rearmament trend since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In the second half of 2025, their shares cooled somewhat amid hopes for peace in Ukraine. But today's geopolitical reality, and the United States' new doctrine, have reignited interest in the sector, still viewed by financiers as a must-have.

However, investors know that an oil boom is still a pipe dream, and that reality is less excitable, as we explained in details in this article. Venezuela's oil industry is in poor shape, and even optimists concede it would take many years before it could pump large quantities again. By Tuesday morning, futures were already cooling.

Beyond oil, the Maduro episode has added another layer of volatility to commodities more broadly. Oil prices have been choppy as traders balance geopolitical risk against the very real fear of oversupply - hardly helped by Saudi Arabia cutting the price of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia for the third straight month, a clear signal of caution about demand. Precious metals have benefited from the unease: gold extended its gains as investors sought safety, even as analysts warned that commodity index rebalancing could soon prompt passive funds to trim positions after gold's strongest annual performance since 1979.

Attention is now shifting to the labor market, with December's nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expect 73,000 jobs to have been added, up from 64,000 in November. The numbers matter more than usual after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell urged caution in December about cutting rates further until there is clearer evidence on the health of employment.

In other news, in energy, Vistra agreed to buy Cogentrix Energy from Quantum Capital Group for about $4.7 billion. In technology, the artificial-intelligence arms race continues at an almost athletic pace. Intel launched Panther Lake, its new AI chip for laptops and the first product built using its next-generation 18A manufacturing process, helping its shares edge higher. AMD unveiled its Instinct MI440X chips and later showcased the forthcoming MI455, boasting 70% more transistors and 400 gigabytes of ultrafast HBM4 memory, in a bid to challenge Nvidia more seriously. Nvidia, for its part, is rolling out faster than expected, with its Vera Rubin AI server systems due to go on sale in the second half of the year. Even Dell is rethinking its strategy, reviving the XPS line after admitting it focused too heavily on premium commercial machines. Microchip Technology raised its sales outlook on strong bookings, sending its shares sharply higher.

Meanwhile, nineteen U.S. states raised their minimum wage at the start of the year, lifting pay for an estimated 8.3m workers and leaving 30 states with floors above the federal $7.25 an hour.

Back in Venezuela, the political aftershocks are only beginning. The country's new leader, Delcy Rodríguez, is trying to appease both the hard-line remnants of Maduro's regime and President Trump - a narrow path indeed.

Today's macroeconomic focus is on December inflation figures across several European countries. In commodities, copper breached the USD 13,000 per tonne mark for the first time. The industrial metal has become the star of recent months, driven by surging demand from the data centre construction frenzy. Speculation has also been stoked by U.S. companies stockpiling supplies in anticipation of the Trump administration's threat to impose tariffs on refined metals.

In Asia-Pacific this morning, technology continues to support Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China. Australia (-0.5%) and India (-0.4%) remain laggards. Europe is slightly bullish while futures on Wall Street are mixed.

Today's economic highlights:

See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98,401

: 98,401 Gold : $4,459

: $4,459 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $62.00 ( WTI ) $58.54

: $62.00 ( ) $58.54 United States 10 years : 4.17%

: 4.17% BITCOIN: $93,640

In corporate news:

Analyst Recommendations: