The Trump administration has announced a series of tariff exemptions on key agricultural products, including coffee, cocoa, bananas, beef, and several fruits and spices. This measure aims to mitigate rising consumer prices, particularly on imported foodstuffs, in a context of strong political pressure relating to the cost of living. These exemptions also apply to products such as tomatoes, avocados, oranges, pineapples, as well as tea, cinnamon, nutmeg and other spices. The decision marks a strategic shift for Donald Trump, a long-time advocate of high tariffs as a tool for economic protection.

The lifting of tariffs on beef comes after a year of soaring prices, exacerbated by taxes of up to 75% on imports and a sharp decline in domestic supply. The US cattle herd is at its lowest level in nearly 75 years due to drought, the cost of feed, and tariffs on agricultural inputs. As a result, prices for unprocessed beef have risen by 12% to 18% over the past year. In the coffee sector, 50% tariffs on Brazilian imports have contributed to a 33% increase in retail prices over the past year, reaching a record high of $8.41 per pound in July.

Coffee and restaurant professionals report increases of 18% to 25% in wholesale prices, which are often passed on to customers via surcharges. The inability to produce certain products locally, such as coffee, tea, and spices, makes the United States particularly sensitive to tariffs on these commodities. While this announcement may bring relief to consumers, it is causing concern among American producers, who face regulatory instability that is considered detrimental to long-term investment in the agricultural and agri-food sectors.