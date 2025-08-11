Donald Trump has just signed an executive order that opens the doors of the colossal US pension market - worth around $9 trillion in assets - to cryptocurrencies, private equity and a range of alternative assets, ranging from real estate transactions to private placements.

A historic change of course



To understand the significance of this move, it is important to remember what 401(k) plans are: extremely popular capitalization products in the United States, where over 90 million workers invest a portion of their gross pre-tax income, often through index or bond funds. Until now, the horizon was largely limited to traditional stockmarkets. The logic was simple: prioritize liquidity, simplicity, and regulatory security.

Tomorrow, the game could change. Private equity, unlisted real estate, and above all cryptocurrencies, could find their way into these portfolios. This could transform these investments, considered "safe," into financial testing grounds—with greater risks, but also potentially higher returns. His executive order directs federal agencies to review and clarify rules to allow these alternative products — long reserved for institutional investors — to be included in professionally managed 401(k) portfolios.



Trump has ordered the Secretary of Labor to work closely with the Treasury and other regulators to ensure that this transition goes smoothly. Agencies will have to publish new guidelines, and each employer will remain free to decide whether or not to open up this new avenue to their employees. As a result, the savings of millions of workers could soon be used to directly finance bitcoin, private equity transactions, or high-yield real estate projects.

The promise: diversification and returns

For Trump, it's about "ending the exclusion" of American savers from what he describes as the real drivers of long-term growth. "The majority of investors have never had the opportunity to take advantage of the diversification opportunities offered by alternative assets," he wrote in the executive order, accusing the current system of "relegating them to asset classes whose returns lack the net benefits that institutional investors obtain with alternatives".

The measure could give a second wind to the private equity sector, which is looking for new sources of financing, and open up a new channel for injecting cryptocurrencies into US pensions — a further step in the Trump administration's strategy to integrate digital tokens into the heart of the financial system. And the stakes are huge: the 401(k) market is worth nearly $9 trillion. Giants such as BlackRock and Fidelity were quick to seize the opportunity, already preparing hybrid products combining private equity, private credit, and direct exposure to bitcoin (BTC) or ether (ETH).

But there are also unprecedented risks for savers

While diversification is real, it comes with trade-offs: lower liquidity, higher fees, increased use of leverage... not to mention the volatility of cryptocurrencies, whose history is marked by spectacular cycles of booms and busts. Fund managers also fear litigation: the valuation and resale of unlisted assets can be complex, and any loss could turn into a legal battle.

That is why Trump is asking the Department of Labor—which oversees retirement plan rules—to issue guidelines and create safe harbors (regulatory safe zones) protecting managers from certain legal risks. This is a way to encourage risk-taking without changing the law, but by influencing how courts interpret the rules.

A breakthrough after years of lobbying



This executive order is the result of an intense campaign by private equity giants and their allies in Washington. For several years, Blackstone, Apollo, KKR, BlackRock, and Partners Group have been arguing for direct access to 401(k) plans, arguing that American workers' savings are too concentrated in a small core of publicly traded stocks and bond funds.

The Biden administration had tried to curb these incursions, citing the protection of savers. But Trump, backed by much of the crypto and private equity industry—several of whose leaders are also among his most generous contributors—chose to open the floodgates.

An alignment of political and financial interests



The decision is not only economic. Since his return to the White House, Trump has made numerous gestures in favor of cryptocurrencies: lifting restrictions, abandoning regulatory procedures, and relaxing banking rules. Crypto assets have exploded since the beginning of the year, and the Trump family itself now holds significant stakes in companies linked to digital assets.

A bet on the future — and on Americans' risk tolerance



For supporters of the measure, this reform represents a democratization of investment in alternatives, which until now has been the preserve of sovereign wealth funds and large university endowments. For its detractors, it amounts to exposing the retirement savings of the middle classes to the ups and downs of complex, costly, and sometimes opaque assets.

It remains to be seen whether 401k managers will follow suit. Many had already resisted a similar initiative in the final months of Trump's first term, fearing the financial and legal consequences. This time around, safe harbors could win them over.

Trump's America is banking on a new cocktail: financial innovation, private capital, and crypto. It remains to be seen whether this mix will boost pensions... or blow up portfolios.