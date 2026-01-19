The Trump administration is considering immediately reinstating tariffs if the Supreme Court strikes down the tariff measures adopted under an emergency law, the New York Times reports. According to Jamieson Greer, the US Trade Representative, new levies would be put in place "as soon as the next day" after an unfavorable ruling to maintain the administration's trade policy.



The dispute concerns a set of tariffs now being challenged in court. The Supreme Court could rule on the case as early as Tuesday. The outcome could set a significant precedent on the scope of presidential authority, particularly in international trade.



The case comes as US trade positions have hardened since Trump's re-election in January 2025. A court decision limiting presidential action could call other executive measures into question. The administration has not yet officially commented on the report, revealed on the eve of a possible ruling.