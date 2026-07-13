Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States was reinstating its naval blockade of Iran and would seek reimbursement equal to 20% of the value of all cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The move followed Tehran's claim that it had closed the strategic waterway. Trump said the process would begin immediately but gave no details on how the charge would be calculated, collected or enforced.

The announcement raises the prospect of higher costs for shipping, insurance and energy. A 20% levy on cargo would be enormous, particularly for oil and gas shipments, and could quickly ripple through global commodity prices.

For now, the message is clear but the mechanism is not: Washington wants to show it can keep Hormuz open, while making those who use it pay. The irony is hard to miss: after condemning Iran for trying to control the strait, Trump is effectively proposing a toll of his own.