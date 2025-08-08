By the time Wall Street's caffeine had properly metabolized on Friday morning, the futures market was already giddy. S&P 500 E-minis had ticked higher, Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing, and traders were playing their favorite parlor game: interpreting the Federal Reserve's tea leaves, this time through the lens of Donald Trump's latest personnel twist.

The news was straightforward enough. Adriana Kugler, a governor at the Fed, resigned suddenly last week. In her place, Trump announced he would temporarily appoint Stephen Miran, the current chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. Miran's tenure is expected to be short, a placeholder while the White House searches for a permanent governor—and, more consequentially, a new Fed chair.

Markets heard "placeholder" and thought "policy pivot." Not because Miran is a household name—he isn't—but because of where analysts expect him to sit on the spectrum of monetary opinion: firmly in the dovish camp, shoulder to shoulder with Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller.

And so the calculus is simple: if Miran joins the dovish bloc, and if Trump's reshuffle nudges the balance of the Fed toward easier policy, the probability of faster, bigger cuts increases. That's the bet traders are placing this morning, consciously or not.

But beneath the short-term sugar high, there's a more complicated undercurrent. Trump's move plays into a narrative that has long shadowed his economic policy: a willingness, some would say eagerness, to apply political pressure on an institution that is meant to be independent. Markets may cheer rate cuts in the abstract, but they also understand that a Fed beholden to political imperatives is a Fed that risks losing credibility. And credibility, unlike interest rates, is not something you can dial back up with a meeting and a vote. Traders know the risks but can't help bidding up stocks anyway.

Friday's optimism capped a week that was already shaping up well for equities. Tech stocks, bolstered by whispers that they might dodge fresh chip tariffs by ramping up domestic production, helped the Nasdaq and S&P 500 toward their best weekly run in over a month. Consumer discretionary names looked poised to lead sector gains, while healthcare lagged after a punishing 14% drop in Eli Lilly's shares on news that its much-anticipated GLP-1 pill trailed behind Novo Nordisk's offering in a late-stage trial.

Elsewhere, the narrative was mixed. The Trade Desk collapsed on slower revenue growth, Pinterest stumbled after missing earnings estimates, and Microchip Technology disappointed investors despite an otherwise solid backdrop for semiconductors.

Equity markets have largely shrugged off the introduction of new global trade rules, as they await further clarity on their real impact. One certainty is that the average price of goods sold in the United States and produced abroad will increase seven- to eightfold. Experts estimate that US customs duties in August 2025 will be between 17% and 20%, compared with 2.5% on 1 January, their highest level in a century. Another certainty is that additional cash will flow into Washington's coffers. The amounts are considerable, even if they are not commensurate with the country's budgetary problems.

But many questions remain, the main one being: who will foot the final bill? Critics of Donald Trump's strategy claim that it will be American consumers. They point to what happened during Trump's first term, as several studies, notably that of the NBER (National Bureau of Economic Research), concluded that the surcharges were ultimately borne by American businesses and consumers. The president's supporters obviously see things differently and consider this strategy to be part of a broader plan to strengthen the economy and serve the geopolitical interests of the United States, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirmed yesterday.

However, this issue remains crucial because the intuitive equation of higher tariffs = higher inflation continues to weigh on the US central bank's room for manoeuvre, forcing it to keep interest rates high for the time being. This restrictive policy is holding back private initiative (credit is expensive, so money is less abundant) and weighing on public finances (the cost of borrowing is high). The Fed believes that loosening the reins would have even more serious consequences, particularly by causing prices to skyrocket and creating a cataclysmic spiral. Dogmatism, replies the Trump administration, which believes that lowering rates is the missing link in its current economic policy.

While we wait to see whether the Fed will rally behind Trump's policies, the stock markets, as I said at the beginning of this column, are doing rather well. The Nasdaq 100 even hit a new high at yesterday's close, helped by Apple, which continued its rebound after making investment commitments in the United States.

Asian markets are also on the rise: the MSCI Asia Pacific index has posted five consecutive sessions in positive territory, and Japan has been on a roll since the customs horizon cleared. Finally, it must be said quickly: Tokyo is delighted to have escaped the maximum customs tariff with the United States by negotiating in the European style: no concessions in return, but a 15% tariff instead of 30%. In Europe, indices are mixed, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.1%.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: household spending in Japan; the hourly wage rate for permanent employees in Canada. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index :98,291

:98,291 Gold : $3,387

: $3,387 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $66.78 ( WTI ) $64.17

: $66.78 ( ) $64.17 United States 10 years : 4.25%

: 4.25% BITCOIN: $116,628

