The news was straightforward enough. Adriana Kugler, a governor at the Fed, resigned suddenly last week. In her place, Trump announced he would temporarily appoint Stephen Miran, the current chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. Miran's tenure is expected to be short, a placeholder while the White House searches for a permanent governor—and, more consequentially, a new Fed chair.
Markets heard "placeholder" and thought "policy pivot." Not because Miran is a household name—he isn't—but because of where analysts expect him to sit on the spectrum of monetary opinion: firmly in the dovish camp, shoulder to shoulder with Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller.
And so the calculus is simple: if Miran joins the dovish bloc, and if Trump's reshuffle nudges the balance of the Fed toward easier policy, the probability of faster, bigger cuts increases. That's the bet traders are placing this morning, consciously or not.
But beneath the short-term sugar high, there's a more complicated undercurrent. Trump's move plays into a narrative that has long shadowed his economic policy: a willingness, some would say eagerness, to apply political pressure on an institution that is meant to be independent. Markets may cheer rate cuts in the abstract, but they also understand that a Fed beholden to political imperatives is a Fed that risks losing credibility. And credibility, unlike interest rates, is not something you can dial back up with a meeting and a vote. Traders know the risks but can't help bidding up stocks anyway.
Friday's optimism capped a week that was already shaping up well for equities. Tech stocks, bolstered by whispers that they might dodge fresh chip tariffs by ramping up domestic production, helped the Nasdaq and S&P 500 toward their best weekly run in over a month. Consumer discretionary names looked poised to lead sector gains, while healthcare lagged after a punishing 14% drop in Eli Lilly's shares on news that its much-anticipated GLP-1 pill trailed behind Novo Nordisk's offering in a late-stage trial.
Elsewhere, the narrative was mixed. The Trade Desk collapsed on slower revenue growth, Pinterest stumbled after missing earnings estimates, and Microchip Technology disappointed investors despite an otherwise solid backdrop for semiconductors.
Equity markets have largely shrugged off the introduction of new global trade rules, as they await further clarity on their real impact. One certainty is that the average price of goods sold in the United States and produced abroad will increase seven- to eightfold. Experts estimate that US customs duties in August 2025 will be between 17% and 20%, compared with 2.5% on 1 January, their highest level in a century. Another certainty is that additional cash will flow into Washington's coffers. The amounts are considerable, even if they are not commensurate with the country's budgetary problems.
But many questions remain, the main one being: who will foot the final bill? Critics of Donald Trump's strategy claim that it will be American consumers. They point to what happened during Trump's first term, as several studies, notably that of the NBER (National Bureau of Economic Research), concluded that the surcharges were ultimately borne by American businesses and consumers. The president's supporters obviously see things differently and consider this strategy to be part of a broader plan to strengthen the economy and serve the geopolitical interests of the United States, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirmed yesterday.
However, this issue remains crucial because the intuitive equation of higher tariffs = higher inflation continues to weigh on the US central bank's room for manoeuvre, forcing it to keep interest rates high for the time being. This restrictive policy is holding back private initiative (credit is expensive, so money is less abundant) and weighing on public finances (the cost of borrowing is high). The Fed believes that loosening the reins would have even more serious consequences, particularly by causing prices to skyrocket and creating a cataclysmic spiral. Dogmatism, replies the Trump administration, which believes that lowering rates is the missing link in its current economic policy.
While we wait to see whether the Fed will rally behind Trump's policies, the stock markets, as I said at the beginning of this column, are doing rather well. The Nasdaq 100 even hit a new high at yesterday's close, helped by Apple, which continued its rebound after making investment commitments in the United States.
Asian markets are also on the rise: the MSCI Asia Pacific index has posted five consecutive sessions in positive territory, and Japan has been on a roll since the customs horizon cleared. Finally, it must be said quickly: Tokyo is delighted to have escaped the maximum customs tariff with the United States by negotiating in the European style: no concessions in return, but a 15% tariff instead of 30%. In Europe, indices are mixed, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.1%.
Today's economic highlights:
On today's agenda: household spending in Japan; the hourly wage rate for permanent employees in Canada. See the full calendar here.
- Dollar index:98,291
- Gold: $3,387
- Crude Oil (BRENT): $66.78 (WTI) $64.17
- United States 10 years: 4.25%
- BITCOIN: $116,628
In corporate news:
- Northvolt had ramped up production to 30,000 high-quality battery cells per week before halting operations, with Lyten acquiring most assets after bankruptcy, leaving creditors like Goldman Sachs and Volkswagen facing heavy losses.
- Uber Technologies is partnering with Dollar General to offer nationwide delivery of household goods from 14,000 locations via Uber Eats.
- Take-Two Interactive shares jumped 5.6% after a strong forecast signaled a rebound in mobile gaming, driven by Zynga titles and upcoming major releases like Mafia, Borderlands 4, and GTA VI.
- SoftBank said its $500 billion AI venture Stargate with OpenAI is delayed due to consensus-building among partners including Oracle and MGX, with talks ongoing for its first datacenter site.
- South Korea delayed by 60 days its decision on Google’s request to export map data, citing security concerns and ongoing discussions to obscure sensitive sites.
- Citigroup appointed ex-JPMorgan banker Guillermo Baygual as co-head of its mergers and acquisitions division.
- Plains All American Pipeline posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.36, topping expectations, though revenue fell to $10.64 billion.
- Flutter Entertainment will launch a $245 million share buyback as part of its $5 billion program, expecting to return $1 billion to shareholders in 2025.
- KKR is leading financing for Harvest Partners’ growth investment in Med-Metrix, with the current management retaining significant ownership.
- Firefly Aerospace shares dropped 9% after a volatile debut on Nasdaq, despite raising $868.3 million in the largest U.S. space IPO this year.
- The Trade Desk stock plunged by a third after warning that tariff uncertainty is hurting ad spending from major global brands.
- Best Buy plans to expand its India tech center workforce by over 40%, growing from around 350 to 500–550 employees.
- AT&T is exploring a sale of its Mexican wireless business for over $2 billion after years of limited growth in the market.
- Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan faces pressure to resign from President Trump amid scrutiny over ties to Chinese firms, affecting stock prices.
- Tesla disbands Dojo supercomputer team, impacting autonomous-driving software development, amid AI chip design challenges.
- Eli Lilly stock drops after mixed results from late-stage study of weight-loss pill orforglipron.
- General Motors to import EV batteries from China's CATL despite tariffs.
Analyst Recommendations:
- Apple Inc.: First Shanghai Securities downgrades to hold from buy with a target price raised from USD 230 to USD 240.
- Astera Labs, Inc.: CITIC Securities Co Ltd upgrades to add from buy with a price target raised from USD 100 to USD 153.
- Crocs, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 127 to USD 85.
- Monster Beverage Corporation: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 54 to USD 74.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 365 to USD 345.
- Tesla, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from dropped coverage with a target price of USD 410.
- Yeti Holdings, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 31 to USD 33.
- Block, Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 71 to USD 92.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from 36 to USD 48.
- Crispr Therapeutics Ag: Kempen maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 50 to USD 65.
- Datadog, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 132 to USD 170.
- Doordash, Inc.: CICC maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 215 to USD 275.
- Draftkings Inc.: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from 37 to USD 47.
- Eli Lilly And Company: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 1100 to USD 825.
- Expedia Group, Inc.: BMO Capital Markets maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from 160 to USD 205.
- Fortinet, Inc.: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from 124 to USD 88.
- Godaddy Inc.: Raymond James maintains its strong buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 225 to USD 175.
- Instacart (Maplebear): Baird maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 52 to USD 65.
- Installed Building Products, Inc.: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and raises the target price from USD 169 to USD 238.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc.: Zacks Small-Cap Research (Sponsored) maintains no rating system with a target price reduced from 134 to USD 92.
- Microchip Technology, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from 65 to USD 80.
- Nexstar Media Group, Inc.: Wells Fargo maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 206 to USD 250.
- Rocket Lab Corporation: Roth Capital Partners maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 35 to USD 50.
- Somnigroup International Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 60 to USD 73.
- The Trade Desk, Inc.: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 100 to USD 75.
- Unity Software Inc.: Guotai Haitong Securities maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 27.75 to USD 37.50.