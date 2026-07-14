Investors face a packed session, with oil prices rebounding sharply, a fresh batch of corporate earnings, a key economic release and an important appearance on US monetary policy all on the agenda.

European equities took the latest episode in the deadly confrontation between the United States and Iran largely in their stride. That is perhaps unsurprising. It is hardly the first time one side has made an announcement, only for it to be contradicted shortly afterwards, then reversed again, and again. The steady stream of mixed messages has brought two age-old market reactions to the fore. The first is fatigue: official statements carry less weight and provoke less of a response. The second is habituation: an exceptional situation gradually becomes the new normal. The Stoxx Europe 600 therefore ended the session broadly flat despite the renewed escalation in the Middle East.

Even so, yesterday's developments marked a break with the pattern of recent weeks. The prevailing market view since late spring had been that relations between Iran and the United States would gradually improve, allowing traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, particularly oil and gas shipments, to return to something approaching normal by the end of the summer. That consensus helped send Brent crude down from $115 to $75 between mid-March and early July. The fall in oil prices eased inflation fears and reduced the risk of something equity markets particularly dislike: further US interest-rate increases.

In recent days, however, Tehran and Washington have resumed hostilities, while the latest peace proposal has been swept aside by the US decision to reinstate its blockade of Iran. Oil prices have surged in response. Brent has gained roughly $15 in ten days, rising from a low of $70.09 on 2 July to an overnight high of $85.61. The rally accelerated sharply over the past twelve hours, with prices at one stage up 9% on the day.

The trigger for the latest rise in the geopolitical risk premium, and a reminder that markets can still be caught off guard, was Donald Trump's proposal for a charge equivalent to 20% of a cargo's value in return for US protection through the Strait of Hormuz. The fee was presented as compensation for the money Washington has committed to the conflict. "That is rather bold, given that they started the war," as my neighbour John put it.

Nobody knows how seriously the proposal should be taken, but investors have nevertheless started doing the sums. ING calculated that a 20% charge on a supertanker carrying two million barrels of oil at $80 a barrel would amount to roughly $32 million, equivalent to an additional $16 a barrel. That is a substantial cost and helps explain the latest bout of nervousness in the oil market, particularly as such a levy would penalise almost everyone, with the obvious exception of the United States.

The other clear consequence of yesterday's developments can be seen in US Treasury yields. The renewed rise in oil prices has intensified concerns about inflation. Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller also said in a speech yesterday that short-term interest rates would need to rise if core inflation remained at its current level.

Fed chair Kevin Warsh is due to present the central bank's mid-year report to the House of Representatives this afternoon. Investors will also receive the June US inflation figures, which are expected to show some moderation following the earlier decline in oil prices. Economists forecast annual headline inflation of 3.8%, with core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, at 2.9%. Both measures nevertheless remain well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Futures markets now put the probability of an interest-rate increase at the Fed's 29 July meeting at 43.3%. That remains below an even chance, but it is up from 26.7% a week ago and just 8.3% a month ago. The figures underline the importance of today's inflation report. Even a modest upside surprise could make a July rate increase the market's central scenario, an outcome that would almost certainly weigh on equities.

These monetary policy concerns are returning to the forefront just as investors take profits in AI-related chip stocks. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.9% yesterday, giving back almost all the gains from its previous three-session rebound. Investors remain highly sensitive to developments in the semiconductor sector, as today's session has again demonstrated. South Korea's KOSPI opened sharply lower before staging a late recovery.

Alongside the inflation data and Kevin Warsh's testimony, investors will be watching earnings from several major US banks around midday. In Europe, Ericsson is the first major company to report this morning.

In Asia-Pacific, Japanese and South Korean equities moved into positive territory after weak starts. Elsewhere, however, sentiment remained subdued, with markets in Australia, India and Taiwan all lower. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index nevertheless gained 0.5%, supported by Japanese and South Korean technology stocks. European equities are expected to open lower.

Today's economic highlights:

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