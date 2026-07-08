Markets are likely to read the remarks as a fresh geopolitical shock, especially after weeks of relief around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices moved higher as traders priced in a renewed risk premium on crude, with Brent and WTI supported by concerns over supply flows from the Gulf. Equity markets could come under pressure, particularly airlines, transport and other energy-sensitive sectors, while defence and energy stocks may find support.
Trump says Iran memorandum is "over", oil rises as geopolitical risk returns
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran to end the conflict was "over", adding that he did not want to engage with Tehran. Speaking in Ankara ahead of a NATO summit, Trump's comments abruptly revived fears that the fragile de-escalation in the Gulf could unravel.