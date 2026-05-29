Donald Trump has said that he is on the verge of making a "final decision" regarding a potential agreement with Iran aimed at ending the 3-month conflict between the two nations. In a post on Truth Social, the US President said that he was heading to the White House Situation Room to finalize his position as negotiations continue between Washington and Tehran.

The President detailed several conditions he deems essential to any agreement. Notably, he demands that Iran permanently renounce all nuclear weapons and agree to the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international commercial shipping, without restrictions or tolls. Donald Trump also announced that the US naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman would be lifted, though he did not specify whether this measure was contingent upon prior compliance with Washington's other demands.



Trump also addressed the handling of enriched nuclear materials at Iranian sites targeted by US strikes last year. He says that these materials would be extracted under international supervision and subsequently destroyed in cooperation with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency. The President said that several other points had already been agreed upon by the parties, while clarifying that no financial payments would be made "until further notice."