On Tuesday President Donald Trump threatened to impose an embargo on Chinese cooking oil imports in response to Beijing's decision to suspend purchases of US soybeans. In a post on Truth Social, he denounced an "economically hostile act" that is hurting American farmers, while asserting that the US can "produce its own cooking oil" and "does not need to buy it from China." These statements come amid heightened trade tensions, marked by a series of retaliatory measures between the world's two largest economies.

China's boycott of American soybeans is putting additional pressure on the US agricultural sector, which is already weakened by declining exports and price volatility. Once the leading customer for American producers, Beijing has now turned to South America for its supplies. In several agricultural states, concern is mounting. "A good yield is no longer enough if no one is buying it," said Travis Hutchison, a producer in Maryland.

These new threats come at a time when Sino-US relations are deteriorating on several fronts, particularly over rare earths and port surcharges. They are fueling market jitters, already shaken by uncertainties over Washington's trade policy. Trump's verbal escalation casts doubt on the resumption of bilateral negotiations in the near future, increasing the risk of a new economic confrontation between the two superpowers.