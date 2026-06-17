Trump threatens to resume strikes against Iran, despite progress in negotiations

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding currently being negotiated with Iran is not yet final, warning that the United States could resume military operations if the terms of the agreement do not meet his requirements. Speaking at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, he asserted that the proposed memorandum has yet to prove its worth and warned that Washington would return to bombing campaigns if Tehran fails to adhere to the behavior expected by the US.

The agreement, which is due to be signed this Friday in Geneva, would extend the ceasefire between both nations by 60 days and establish a framework for future negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program and other strategic issues. Despite Donald Trump's threats, several signs of de-escalation have emerged in recent days. Notably, three Iranian oil tankers successfully crossed the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such occurrence in two months and fueling hopes for a diplomatic resolution.



Discussions regarding Iran are one of the primary topics at the G7 summit, alongside the war in Ukraine. US Vice President JD Vance recently acknowledged that several points are still being negotiated, while maintaining that Washington holds a favorable position in its exchanges with Tehran. G7 leaders are also expected to dedicate part of their sessions to artificial intelligence and technological sovereignty, featuring participation from executives at OpenAI, Anthropic and Google DeepMind.