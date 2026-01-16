With energy use rising because of artificial intelligence, the Trump administration is considering having major technology companies finance the construction of new power plants. The president wants PJM Interconnection, the United States’ main electric grid operator, to run an emergency auction in which digital giants would bid for generation contracts. The grid, which serves more than 65 million people across 13 states, is under particular strain in Northern Virginia, a major hub for data centers.



Donald Trump is proposing a $15bn investment in new generation capacity and a cap on rates for existing plants to limit the impact on consumers. A deal involving several members of the government and governors from the Mid-Atlantic region is due to be unveiled to support these reforms. The White House spokeswoman points to a bipartisan effort aimed at correcting underinvestment in energy and preventing power outages.



The initiative comes as energy bills continue to rise, at odds with Trump’s campaign pledges. PJM’s capacity market cost is said to have reached $23bn, largely because of data centers, according to the firm Monitoring Analytics. A shortfall of six gigawatts of capacity is projected for 2027, increasing the risk of outages, warns a former legal adviser to New Jersey’s energy authority.