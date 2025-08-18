The quartet of corporate earnings, tariffs, interest rates, and the war in Ukraine continues to dominate the headlines, but investors' priorities are shifting. The future of Ukraine is back in the spotlight at the start of the week, especially as it may be decided tonight at the White House, where things went rather badly for Volodymyr Zelensky during his last visit.The Federal Reserve will once again take centre stage on Friday with the Jackson Hole symposium - an annual country retreat where central bankers gather to exchange views and discreetly signal their intentions to the financial world. This year, the unspoken question hovering over the event is: "When will Jerome Powell's tenure truly run its course?"

But let's start with a summer summary. If you're back from vacation and need a quick financial update, here it is: the economy hasn't exploded with the US tariffs. Half-year results have been surprisingly good, even if the new US approach is making life difficult for CEOs. The general feeling is that the Fed will cut rates in September. There is even debate about whether there will be a single or double rate cut, with strong pressure from the Trump administration for something to happen. The asset classes that have performed best this year are gold, bitcoin, and equities. The dunce cap for the worst-performing asset goes to commodities, with a special mention for oil (-12%). Another significant and rare change is the 13% decline in the USD against the EUR, even though it is the ECB that is cutting rates and the Fed that is keeping them high. We will discuss this a little later.

But first, let's take a look at equity performance in 2025:

MSCI World (23 developed markets): +12.6% since January 1 and five consecutive months of gains in August (so far),

MSCI Emerging Markets: +18.3% and eight consecutive months of gains in August (so far),

S&P 500: +9.7%,

Stoxx Europe 600: +9.1%.

S&P 500 ETFs traded in Europe: -2.7% (due to the currency effect, a slightly painful reminder that, no, we don't always care about currency risk).

So everything is fine, because none of the predicted disasters have happened yet. Bank of America summed up the situation a little more professionally than I did, explaining that the party is in full swing on the idea that the Fed will eventually join the global rate-cutting bandwagon in 2025. The markets are riding this wave because they are convinced that the central bank will not allow employment to deteriorate, but also for a more alarming reason: the US 5-year debt yield needs to be 3.1%, no more, in order to stabilize the current $1.2 trillion (!) in annual interest payments. The US 5-year yield is currently at 3.843%, so a few rate cuts would be welcome. The Trump administration needs a boom, or even a bubble, to push back the debt wall. Hence the persistent disaffection with long-term Treasuries and the intact appetite for expensive but promising assets (equities, credit, gold, crypto, emerging markets, etc.).The key argument behind all this for US finance? Protection against inflation and a creeping devaluation of the dollar.

That's it for our quick review of summer's financial events. Add to that the geopolitical variable, embodied by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. On Friday, Donald Trump welcomed Vladimir Putin to Alaska to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The fantasy of a ceasefire imposed by Trump has evaporated. The White House had worked hard in advance to lower expectations for the summit. Trump gave the impression of endorsing the Russian position: fighting could stop if Kiev cedes the territories claimed by Moscow. This feeling was reinforced by the absence of new sanctions against Russia. The US president will receive Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington in the evening, followed by European leaders. Their goal is to negotiate a peace plan that is not too favorable to Moscow. Donald Trump has reiterated that Ukraine will not be able to recover Crimea or join NATO, while insisting that Zelensky can end the war "almost immediately" if he wishes. This means accepting the annexation of the territories claimed by Russia.

Other news not to be missed to get the week off to a good start:

Oil prices continued to fall after the Trump-Putin meeting, which was seen as favorable to Russian exports. Authoritative sources believe that the exploitation of Arctic routes and resources, which both countries have long coveted, was also discussed.

On the weekly macro agenda: the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting will be released on Tuesday. On Wednesday, investors will get to see the PMI activity indicators for the major economies. On Friday afternoon, Jerome Powell will deliver a speech at the Jackson Hole symposium.

On the corporate calendar: focus on quarterly results from major US retailers, notably The Home Depot (Tuesday) and Walmart (Thursday). BHP Group, Alcon, Geberit and Xiaomi will provide some diversity.

The week is starting on a positive note across most of Asia-Pacific, except in South Korea, where the KOSPI is down more than 1% after Donald Trump's statements on a forthcoming surcharge on chip imports into the US. Conversely, Japan is up 0.9%, Hong Kong 0.5% and India more than 1% (following favorable tax announcements by the government). Australia limited its gains to 0.1%. Taiwan, which should also be concerned about US threats on semiconductors, nevertheless rose 0.5%. European leading indicators are still bullish.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the eurozone trade balance; in the United States, the NAHB Housing Market Index. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.36

: US$1.36 Gold : US$3,348.71

: US$3,348.71 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$65.84

: US$65.84 United States 10 years : 4.3%

: 4.3% BITCOIN: US$115,652

In corporate news:

Tesla significantly cut lease prices by up to 40% in the UK due to a slump in sales.

significantly cut lease prices by up to 40% in the UK due to a slump in sales. The UK housing market experienced its busiest July since 2020, as sellers reduced asking prices to attract buyers.

Advent International launched a public tender offer to acquire U-Blox for $1.3 billion

Tenax International announced a 33% increase in unaudited consolidated revenue to EUR 7.2 million for the first half of 2025.

announced a 33% increase in unaudited consolidated revenue to EUR 7.2 million for the first half of 2025. Google agreed to pay a $36 million fine and admitted to anti-competitive conduct in Australia.

agreed to pay a $36 million fine and admitted to anti-competitive conduct in Australia. Novo Nordisk's Wegovy received approval in the US for treating MASH.

