STMicroelectronics and TSE, a major player in solar energy and agrivoltaics in France, have signed a Physical Power Purchase Agreement to supply renewable electricity from solar parks to STMicroelectronics' sites in France.
TSE will supply STMicroelectronics with renewable electricity generated by three solar farms in France, operated by TSE, with a total capacity of approximately 43 MW. This 15-year contract, which will begin in 2027, represents a total volume of approximately 780 GWh.
This is our second power purchase agreement (PPA) in France, marking another important step toward ST's goal of achieving carbon neutrality in its operational activities (scope 1 and 2 emissions, and part of scope 3) by 2027, including sourcing 100% renewable energy by 2027," said Chouaib Rokbi, Executive Vice President DTIT and Global Procurement Organization at STMicroelectronics.
"This power purchase agreement with TSE will increase the contribution of renewable energy to ST's activities in France, which include R&D, design, sales and marketing, and high-volume integrated circuit manufacturing."
With over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, STMicroelectronics N.V. is an integrated device manufacturer, working with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. The Group's technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things.
