Before the first bell rung in New York, traders are already parsing earnings from a Taiwanese chip colossus with the intensity of medieval monks poring over chicken entrails for signs of divine favor. This Thursday, TSMC once again obliged their obsession. With a record quarterly profit and a raised revenue forecast, the world's most advanced chipmaker provided what markets have been craving: a reason to believe, again, in the gospel of artificial intelligence.

Futures climbed again, and the usual suspects - Nvidia, Micron, Broadcom - donned their rally caps. TSMC's update reaffirmed the AI narrative that has kept markets aloft through trade skirmishes, central bank pivots, and, lately, an inconveniently timed government shutdown.

In recent months, the promise of AI has functioned as a kind of monetary Prozac, blunting the edges of anxiety over everything from tariffs to Treasury yields. BlackRock's $40 billion data center deal with a Nvidia-backed group earlier this week, followed by ASML's strong results, had already created momentum for the market. TSMC delivered proof that demand for advanced chips isn't merely a speculative mirage. Banks are riding the wave too. U.S. lenders have turned in robust third-quarter profits, propelling the S&P 500 banking index to its first three-day winning streak in weeks.

Meanwhile, trade relations between Washington and Beijing are once again simmering, if not quite boiling. China bristled at U.S. complaints about its rare earth export controls, accusing Washington of 'stoking panic,' while U.S. officials shot back that Beijing's grip on these strategic minerals is a choke point for global supply chains. President Trump dangled the possibility of a 100% tariff hike on Chinese goods and even threatened to cancel an upcoming bilateral meeting.

Trump and his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have resumed their game of good cop, bad cop. While Trump issued several threats, Bessent raised the possibility of a further 90-day extension of talks between the two countries, suggesting that this would be decided in South Korea at the end of the month, during the scheduled meeting between Trump and Xi.

Beyond chips and tariffs, the market tableau on Thursday was crowded. Salesforce promised $60 billion in revenue by 2030 and was rewarded with a 6.7% surge. Hewlett Packard Enterprise, less fortunate, forecast slower growth and slumped nearly 10%.

Meanwhile, oil edged higher on diplomatic ripples between Washington and New Delhi, gold hit a new record as investors sought refuge from uncertainty, and the dollar weakened on expectations of further Fed rate cuts. European exports to the U.S. fell sharply under new tariff arrangements.

Today's corporate results include Charles Schwab and Bank of New York Mellon. Several statistics should have been published today but will not be due to the government shutdown caused by the budget impasse. Producer prices and weekly jobless claims are therefore scrapped. However, the NAHB housing market index and several public statements by central bankers are still scheduled.

In Asia-Pacific, Tokyo continues its rebound with a 1.2% gain. Mainland China is down 0.2%, and Hong Kong is down 0.8%. Other markets are bullish, notably South Korea (+2.1%) and Australia (+0.9%). Indices in Europe are mostly up, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.3%.

Today's economic highlights:

On the agenda today: the EC Balance comm CVS; in the United Kingdom, the monthly GDP; in the United States, the new unemployment claims, the Philadelphia Fed business outlook, the final demand PPI GM, the retail sales advances GM, the business inventories, the NAHB housing market index, and the DOE crude oil inventories. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98,620

: 98,620 Gold: $4,241

Crude Oil (BRENT) : $62.32 (WTI) $58.32

: $62.32 (WTI) $58.32 United States 10 years : 4.02%

: 4.02% BITCOIN: $111,756

In corporate news:

Analyst Recommendations: