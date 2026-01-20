Tsuruha Holdings Inc. is writing its next chapter around smarter, more selective store expansion, a strengthened dispensing franchise, and a refreshed brand strategy that makes innovation central to the shopping experience. As earnings guidance climbs and its "life-store" concept comes into sharper focus, the new integration era is set to deliver greater scale and deeper synergies.

Tsuruha is one of Japan’s leading community-rooted drugstore chains, weaving healthcare, beauty, and daily essentials into everyday life. Operating thousands of outlets across Hokkaido to Kyushu, it combines pharmacy services with cosmetics, food, and household goods, backed by in-house logistics, online and mail-order channels, private brands, and insurance agency services.

Building on this legacy, in December 2025, Tsuruha announced its integration with Welcia Holdings from January 2026, aiming to secure the country’s No.1 position and fast-track its evolution into a true "life store". The enlarged group is envisioned as Japan’s undisputed top drugstore operator, targeting 2.3 trillion Japanese yen in net sales and a 5,659-strong store network.

The strategy rolls out in two clearly defined phases: Phase 1, through FY 29, is focused on building the foundations of the life-store model; Phase 2, to FY 32, is about extracting maximum value from combined strengths in people, goods, capital, and data. Management is targeting JPY 50bn in synergy gains within three years, underpinned by expanded dispensing operations and deep digital integration. The result is a blueprint to fuse two giants into a single, data-driven retail healthcare powerhouse.

Guidance uplift

But what fuels this? Revenues for H1 25 edged up 4% y/y to JPY 557.8bn, supported not just by everyday sales but by a deliberate push to grow its footprint, adding a net 18 new stores. At the same time, management sharpened its strategy: tightening the criteria for new openings, expanding dispensing operations, building out private brand lines, and boosting the effectiveness of promotions.

This combination delivered results. Operating income climbed to JPY 28.4bn, up 6.2% y/y. Net income surged to JPY 22bn, largely because last year’s impairment losses did not recur, allowing the underlying improvement to show through.

For FY 26, management has rewritten the script for Tsuruha’s outlook, buoyed by its integration with Welcia Holdings Co. Ltd. Net sales are now projected to reach JPY 1.5tn (+71.8% y/y). Operating income is set to advance in tandem, reaching JPY 63.3bn, marking 67% growth from the prior year. In the same vein, net income is forecasted to more than double to JPY 39.5bn, translating into EPS of JPY 133.7.

Worth the wait?

For investors watching Tsuruha, the story of the past period has been one of steady execution reflected clearly in its share price. Over the year, the stock surged 45.5%, lifting the company’s market capitalization to JPY 626bn. The market’s enthusiasm worked in tandem. Tsuruha currently trades at a P/E of 20.4x on 2026 earnings, well below its five-year average of 23.2x.

Yet the consensus skews to the sidelines, with two ‘Buy’ ratings against seven ‘Hold’ calls, and an average target price of JPY 2,666, implying an upside potential of 3.9% over the current market price.

Big bet, bigger risks

Tsuruha’s narrative is one of deliberate transformation, moving beyond dispersion and into a unified life-store vision that stitches healthcare, beauty, and daily life ever more tightly together. The disciplined store expansion, sharper dispensing focus, and integration with Welcia all signal a company confident in its roots yet eager to rewrite the retail playbook.

Still, the journey forward is not without its hurdles. High expectations are baked into the share price, and the market patience could waver if the integration drags, or the retail landscape shifts unexpectedly. Operational complexity, cultural alignment, and the need to turn synergy pledges into tangible customer experiences will test management’s resolve. For now, Tsuruha stands at an inflection point, poised for scale but mindful that execution will determine whether this new chapter becomes a legacy.