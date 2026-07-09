Tuhu Car Inc.'s business keeps advancing, although its shares suggest that investors are more interested in profit delivery than growth promises.

Published on 07/09/2026 at 07:02 am EDT - Modified on 07/09/2026 at 08:56 am EDT

China’s push to expand auto consumption beyond new car sales is opening a whole new market for auto repairs and parts.

In June 2026, China’s Ministry of Commerce and other government agencies launched new measures covering vehicle maintenance, repair services, modification, rentals and other aftermarket activities. This marked a shift from earlier policies that mainly focused on vehicle purchases.

Passenger cars aged seven years plus now make up over half of the cars on Chinese roads, a much higher share than a decade ago and a sign that maintenance demand is entering a new phase of growth.

According to consulting firm China Insights Consultancy (CIC), China’s automotive service market grew about 4.7% y/y in 2025 and remains on a long-term expansion path as the vehicle park ages and new energy vehicle ownership rises. For service providers, this means recurring demand from maintenance rather than dependence on new vehicle sales alone.

Tuhu Car, China’s largest independent automotive service platform by revenue, operates an integrated online-and-offline network. The company’s scale increasingly looks less like a retail network and more like automotive infrastructure.

Running on margins

Tuhu Car’s revenue growth outperformed the market, but that growth did not translate into stronger profits. Revenue rose 11.5% y/y to CNY 16.5bn from CNY 14.8bn, helped by store expansion, a broader product range, and higher transaction volumes. However, customers increasingly chose cheaper products, which pushed the gross margin down to 24.1% from 25.4%. So, Tuhu sold more, but earned less on each sale.

This pressure shows up in earnings. Operating profit fell 23.8% y/y to CNY 252.2m from CNY 331m, while net profit dropped 13% y/y to CNY 419.4m from CNY 482m. The company spent more to support network expansion, strengthen technology capabilities, and build AI-related initiatives.

Consequently, operating cash flow came in at CNY 995.9m, down from CNY 1.3bn in FY 24. The decline reflects working-capital headwinds, including higher inventories and receivables as the network expanded.

Stuck in reverse

Tuhu Car’s stock has had a rough year. At HKD 13.2 (CNY 11.5), the shares sit below their 52-week high of HKD 21.2 (CNY 18.4) and have fallen 32.5% over the past year. Investors have become far less willing to pay for growth, even when the underlying business is still expanding.

The stock trades at a FY 26e P/E of 19.8x, well below its 2-year average of 28.6x. That much of a discount shows that the company is no longer getting a pass just to grow its topline.

The analyst community remains far more optimistic. The consensus target price of HKD 16.7 (CNY 14.5) implies 26.4% upside, with 10 out of 11 analysts having “Buy” ratings on it. Either the market is being too cautious, or analysts are assuming that investments made today will pay off in the future.

Potholes ahead

Tuhu Car has built a bigger network, expanded its services and attracted more customers, which shows that its business still has momentum. The bigger question is whether that growth can translate into better earnings. Competition remains intense; consumers are still watching their spending, and the company continues to invest heavily in technology and expansion. If costs keep rising faster than profitability, investors may remain cautious even if the business keeps growing.