In its quarterly report, German tourism group TUI said it is now targeting underlying EBIT growth of 9%-11% at constant exchange rates for FY 2024-25, up from 7%-10%.



It reported its best adjusted EBIT in its history for a Q3, reaching €320.6m (compared with €231.9m a year earlier), with a 56.2% jump in cruise EBIT thanks to the introduction of two new ships.



At €6.2bn, revenue increased by 7.1%, driven by higher volumes and higher prices and rates, reflecting, the group said, robust demand for its diversified and comprehensive product portfolio.



Reacting to the publication, Oddo BHF confirmed its "outperform" rating on TUI with a target price maintained at €10.5, emphasizing that the valuation remains significantly discounted compared to historical standards.