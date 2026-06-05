The tourism group highlights the progress of its sustainability strategy, as stays in certified establishments continue to see robust growth.

TUI Group has announced its inclusion - for the fourth time - on the "Climate Change A List" by the non-profit organization CDP, which recognizes companies for the quality of their climate risk management, transparency in reporting and measurable progress.



The group also highlighted the rising demand for hotels with independent sustainability certification. In FY 2025, approximately 15 million clients stayed in these establishments, up roughly 43% from 10.5 million in 2023.



According to Sebastian Ebel, CEO of TUI Group, investments in solutions such as photovoltaic systems allow for both the reduction of emissions and energy costs.



TUI promotes certified hotels across its booking platforms and travel agencies. The selected certifications must comply with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council's hotel standard, which covers sustainable management, environmental protection, support for local communities, and the preservation of cultural heritage.



In morning trading TUI shares were up about 1% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.