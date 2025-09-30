TV Asahi Holdings demonstrated robust operating momentum in Q1 26, underpinned by broad-based growth across its television and digital businesses, and ongoing gains in profit margins. In addition, the company's deliberate move into innovation-driven sectors beyond traditional broadcasting, particularly through new investment partnerships, showcases a forward-looking strategy anchored in content and technology leadership.

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, founded in 1957, is headquartered in Roppongi, Tokyo. The company is a leading media group specializing in television broadcasting, producing and distributing a wide range of TV programs. In addition, TV Asahi Holdings operates businesses in internet video streaming and advertising, TV shopping and e-commerce, and content-related services such as music publishing, event production, and video production.

ABEMA, TV Asahi’s joint venture with CyberAgent, Inc., maintained robust engagement metrics, sustaining approximately 24m weekly active users in FY 25. The free-of-charge TV catch-up service, TVer, recorded 490m monthly catch-up views in December 2024 and 41.2m monthly users in January 2025. In terms of other content, the number of subscribers to TV Asahi’s official YouTube channel, ANN News Channel, surpassed 4.5m.

TV Asahi Corporation, Asahi Satellite Broadcasting Ltd., CS One Ten, Ltd., TV Asahi Music Co., Ltd., and Ropping Life Co., Ltd. are some of the major group companies. The company primarily operates in Japan and records revenue through four segments, namely: TV Broadcasting Business (71.5% of Q1 26 net sales), Internet Business (9.6%), Shopping Business (5.0%), and Other Businesses (13.9%).

Solid Q1 26 revenue growth

TV Asahi Holdings released its earnings results for Q1 26 on August 6, 2025. The company achieved a 3.7% y/y increase in consolidated revenue, reaching JPY80.5bn, driven by 6.6% y/y growth in TV Broadcasting business. This growth was driven by robust time sales linked to successful regular and sports programming, including marquee events such as the ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating 2025 and the NICHIREI LADIES golf tournament. Spot sales experienced a significant uplift, attributable to high viewer ratings, allowing TV Asahi to secure a leading 28.9% share of the Tokyo spot sales market. The Internet Business also demonstrated rapid expansion, posting a 23.6% y/y increase in revenue.

Operating income rose by 53.2% y/y, reaching JPY7.3bn, with margin expansion of 300bp to 9.1%, driven by improved gross margins and cost control measures. Net profit grew by 28.1%, reaching JPY6.7bn, with EPS of JPY66.1, reflecting 28.5% y/y growth rate.

TV Asahi Holdings led viewer ratings across key time slots in Q1 26, achieving first place in All Day (3.3% Individual All, 6.1% Household), and Prime Time (5.0% Individual All, 8.5% Household). Notably, TV Asahi secured the triple crown Household for the third consecutive year, reflecting sustained audience dominance and strategic programming effectiveness

Looking forward, for FY 26 (March end), the company expects a 2.8% y/y growth in net sales, with terrestrial ad revenue expected to rise by 3.5% y/y. Operating income is forecasted to rise by 1.5% y/y and net income is expected to rise by 0.7% y/y. In addition, the production costs are expected to rise by 3.6% y/y. The company has also set a capex target of JPY18.4bn, underscoring its emphasis on long-term growth strategies, modernization efforts, and possible capacity expansion.

Investing beyond traditional broadcasting

On July 1, 2025, TV Asahi Holdings and Simplex Capital Investment Co., Ltd. launched the EX-Innovation Fund 1. The fund is valued at JPY5bn and has a ten-year term. Its main goal is to invest in start-ups that expand the scope of entertainment, specifically in the content and technology sectors. This partnership demonstrates TV Asahi Holdings’ strategy to transform into “TV Asahi for the New Era,” emphasizing its belief that content is the foundation of all value.

The fund’s target companies span a broad range of growth stages, with a focus on those in early and expansion phases. Through this initiative, TV Asahi Holdings aims to diversify beyond traditional broadcasting and pursue innovation in digital entertainment, immersive technologies, and new media formats.

Sustained growth momentum

TV Asahi Holdings reported a strong top-line performance over FY 22-25, posting a revenue CAGR of 2.8% to reach JPY324bn in FY 25, driven by strong recovery of advertising revenues, expansion of digital and internet-based content production and licensing. EBIT declined at a CAGR of minus 2.8% to JPY19.7bn, with margins contracting from 7.2% to 6.1%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 7.1%, reaching JPY25.8bn.



In comparison, TV TOKYO Holdings Corporations, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 1.7% over FY 22-25, reaching JPY156bn in FY 25. EBIT declined at a CAGR of minus 3.2% to JPY7.8bn, and margins contracted from 5.8% in FY 22 to 5.0% in FY 25. Net income grew at a CAGR of 0.1% to JPY6.0bn.

Outpacing stock returns

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered strong returns of approximately 68.7%. In comparison, TV TOKYO Holdings delivered lower returns of 33.2% over the same period. In addition, the company had DPS of JPY60, with a rate of return of 2.4% for FY 25.



TV Asahi Holdings is currently trading at a P/E of 13.5x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of JPY242.1, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 10.6x but lower than TV TOKYO Holdings’ P/E of 17.7x. The company is currently trading at EV/EBIT multiple of 11.6x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of JPY22.7bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 9.0x and TV TOKYO Holdings (8.9x).



TV Asahi Holdings is monitored by six analysts, three of whom have ‘Buy’ ratings and three have ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of JPY3120.0. However, the stock has already reached its target, any near-term correction in the stock prices can create an opportunity for investors to evaluate stocks for investment.



Overall, TV Asahi Holdings has delivered consistent growth, through sustained expansion in both its traditional and digital media businesses. The company's focus on innovation, diversification, and shareholder returns underscores a proactive strategy designed to address changing industry dynamics and unlock long-term value. Supported by resilient fundamentals and forward-looking initiatives, TV Asahi Holdings remains well-positioned for continued qualitative improvement and strategic advancement.

However, TV Asahi Holdings faces significant risks from intense competition with digital streaming platforms, shifting viewer preferences away from traditional TV, and rising production costs. In addition, regulatory changes and economic downturns affect advertising revenue.