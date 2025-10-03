Two Amazon Prime Air delivery drones crashed into a construction crane in Tolleson, Arizona, on Wednesday, causing significant damage to the aircraft. According to a preliminary report by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the accident occurred at around 1 p.m. local time in a commercial area near an Amazon warehouse. No injuries were reported.

In response to the incident, Amazon has temporarily suspended its drone deliveries in the city. "We are working with the relevant authorities to understand what happened," said a spokesperson for the group.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched investigations. The NTSB has not yet made any public comments.

This is not the first setback for Prime Air: in January, two crashes at a test site in Oregon had already led to the temporary suspension of drone deliveries in Tolleson and Texas. The service only resumed in March, after a software problem was corrected.

Launched over ten years ago with Jeff Bezos' aim to deliver items in less than 30 minutes, Prime Air is still limited to a few US cities. Amazon ultimately aims to make 500 million drone deliveries per year by 2030, a goal that is still a long way off, considering the technical and regulatory challenges it faces.