Two approvals for rare diseases in China for Sanofi

Sanofi announces that China's NMPA has approved two innovative drugs for rare hematological diseases, Qfitlia (fitusiran) and Cablivi (caplacizumab), marking "a new milestone in its long-term commitment to China."



The first antithrombin-lowering therapy for the treatment of hemophilia, Qfitlia can provide consistent protection with only six injections per year in pediatric patients aged 12 years and older and in adults.



The first Nanobody drug, Cablivi targets acquired/immune-mediated thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a rare and potentially life-threatening blood clotting disorder, in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older weighing at least 40 kg.



Qfitlia and Cablivi are Sanofi's fourth and fifth drug approvals in China this year, following Tzield for stage 2 type 1 diabetes and Sarclisa for two indications in relapsed and newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.