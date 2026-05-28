To say the least.

Published on 05/28/2026 at 04:11 am EDT - Modified on 05/28/2026 at 04:12 am EDT

This morning, SK Hynix crossed the $1 trillion market capitalization threshold. Yesterday, it was Micron that reached this milestone. There are now 14 companies belonging to this highly exclusive club.

What is particularly impressive about SK Hynix and Micron is the speed at which these stocks have become titans.

48 sessions

For Micron, it boils down to one number: 48. According to calculations by the Wall Street Journal, it took Micron just 48 trading sessions to surge from a $500bn to a $1 trillion market cap.

And despite the soaring share price, the valuation is far from unreasonable. Micron is trading at around 15x 2026 earnings.

Historically, memory chip producers were considered cyclical stocks.

Most importantly, Micron's earnings have skyrocketed. With AI, demand for memory chips has exploded, causing shortages and granting significant pricing power to industry players.

Micron has thus seen its net income soar by 1000% over FY 2025, and is expected to see it rocket a further 684% in FY 2026.

South Korea joins the big league

The rally is no less spectacular for SK Hynix, which in turn has leapt 215% since the start of the year and a staggering 911% over one year. The story behind this performance is identical to Micron's, as SK Hynix is also a memory chip producer.

South Korea is now the only country - outside the United States - to have at least two companies with a market capitalization exceeding $1 trillion. Samsung already crossed this threshold earlier this year.

As a result of these dizzying gains, SK Hynix and Samsung carry ever-increasing weight within the South Korean market. These two companies now represent half of the KOSPI's total market capitalization.

The trillion-dollar club is expected to welcome a fifteenth member shortly, as the SpaceX IPO is scheduled for June 12.