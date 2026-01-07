In the first order, placed by "the innovation branch of a leading navy," the DriX H-9 will be equipped for CUAS (Counter-Unmanned Aerial System) missions, integrating sensors and technologies supplied by a third party to neutralize aerial drones.

"This adaptation, derived from land-based platforms, paves the way for a new generation of maritime defense, capable of detecting, tracking, and countering aerial threats from the sea," the high-tech group emphasized.

The second order, placed by the French Navy's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service, marks the second acquisition of a DriX drone by this entity, "attesting to the growing reputation of the system in the field of seabed mapping."

"With three DriX H-9 orders in just a few months, Exail demonstrates the technological maturity and operational relevance of its range of autonomous drones," the company stated, adding that "the year 2026 thus looks promising."