Two New Orders for Exail Technologies' DriX H-9

Exail Technologies has announced the signing of two new contracts for its DriX H-9 surface drone, "confirming the accelerating adoption of its autonomous solutions in defense and maritime security."

01/07/2026

In the first order, placed by "the innovation branch of a leading navy," the DriX H-9 will be equipped for CUAS (Counter-Unmanned Aerial System) missions, integrating sensors and technologies supplied by a third party to neutralize aerial drones.



"This adaptation, derived from land-based platforms, paves the way for a new generation of maritime defense, capable of detecting, tracking, and countering aerial threats from the sea," the high-tech group emphasized.



The second order, placed by the French Navy's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service, marks the second acquisition of a DriX drone by this entity, "attesting to the growing reputation of the system in the field of seabed mapping."



"With three DriX H-9 orders in just a few months, Exail demonstrates the technological maturity and operational relevance of its range of autonomous drones," the company stated, adding that "the year 2026 thus looks promising."