Two New Orders for Exail Technologies' DriX H-9
Exail Technologies has announced the signing of two new contracts for its DriX H-9 surface drone, "confirming the accelerating adoption of its autonomous solutions in defense and maritime security."
Published on 01/07/2026 at 02:03 am EST
"This adaptation, derived from land-based platforms, paves the way for a new generation of maritime defense, capable of detecting, tracking, and countering aerial threats from the sea," the high-tech group emphasized.
The second order, placed by the French Navy's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service, marks the second acquisition of a DriX drone by this entity, "attesting to the growing reputation of the system in the field of seabed mapping."
"With three DriX H-9 orders in just a few months, Exail demonstrates the technological maturity and operational relevance of its range of autonomous drones," the company stated, adding that "the year 2026 thus looks promising."