Two Sanofi Drugs Approved in China
Sanofi announced that the National Medical Products Administration in China has approved two innovative drugs licensed by Sanofi: Myqorzo for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and Redemplo for familial chylomicronemia syndrome.
Published on 01/15/2026 at 01:44 am EST
Redemplo (plozasiran) has been approved for reducing triglyceride levels in adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) under dietary control, with the approval founded on the positive pivotal phase 3 PALISADE study.
According to Sanofi, these approvals "underscore its long-term commitment to China and reinforce its ambition to deliver transformative medicines to patients with significant unmet medical needs."