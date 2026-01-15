Two Sanofi Drugs Approved in China

Sanofi announced that the National Medical Products Administration in China has approved two innovative drugs licensed by Sanofi: Myqorzo for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and Redemplo for familial chylomicronemia syndrome.

Myqorzo (aficamten) has been approved for the treatment of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), the most common monogenic hereditary cardiovascular disease, based on positive results from the pivotal phase 3 SEQUOIA-HCM study.



Redemplo (plozasiran) has been approved for reducing triglyceride levels in adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) under dietary control, with the approval founded on the positive pivotal phase 3 PALISADE study.



According to Sanofi, these approvals "underscore its long-term commitment to China and reinforce its ambition to deliver transformative medicines to patients with significant unmet medical needs."