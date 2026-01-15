Myqorzo (aficamten) has been approved for the treatment of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), the most common monogenic hereditary cardiovascular disease, based on positive results from the pivotal phase 3 SEQUOIA-HCM study.

Redemplo (plozasiran) has been approved for reducing triglyceride levels in adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) under dietary control, with the approval founded on the positive pivotal phase 3 PALISADE study.

According to Sanofi, these approvals "underscore its long-term commitment to China and reinforce its ambition to deliver transformative medicines to patients with significant unmet medical needs."