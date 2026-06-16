U.S. Import Prices Surge 1.9% in May

U.S. import prices rose by 1.9% in May 2026 compared to the previous month, according to the Department of Labor, significantly exceeding economist expectations of a 1% increase.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/16/2026 at 08:40 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Excluding the fuel category, where import prices soared by 12.5% on a sequential basis, U.S. import prices rose by only 0.8% last month.



Meanwhile, U.S. export prices increased by 1.3% in May compared to April (up 1.2% excluding agricultural products), slightly above the consensus forecast of 1.2%. On an annual basis, import and export prices rose by 6.7% and 11.2%, respectively, in May.