U.S.-Iran: Switzerland postpones planned talks

More than 90 minutes after the opening bell on Friday, European stocks are higher, with the exception of Amsterdam. Markets turned green after Switzerland announced the postponement of talks between the United States and Iran that had been scheduled for Friday. U.S. markets are closed today for Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery. The CAC 40 is up 0.32% at 8,494.70 points and could post a second straight session in positive territory. The Eurostoxx 50 is up 0.18% at 6,334.79 points.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/19/2026 at 04:43 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

While talks were due to take place Friday in Switzerland between Iran and the United States toward an agreement to end the conflict in the Middle East, they have been postponed, the Swiss government confirmed. The announcement comes a few hours after the White House said U.S. Vice President JD Vance had canceled his trip to Switzerland. No new date has been provided for the talks.



"The talks planned between the United States, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed. Switzerland remains willing to facilitate these discussions. The related preparatory work is continuing," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a message sent to AFP.



Focused on Tehran's nuclear program, these scheduled talks (set to last 60 days and potentially renewable) follow the cease-fire negotiated under a framework agreement, after the U.S.-Israeli offensive of February 28.



Speaking on Franceinfo this morning, France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot said France would take part in the talks between the United States and Iran on nuclear issues: "France will be included because the Iranian concessions that will be obtained will be in exchange for the lifting of sanctions on Iran. France will have to give its approval for those sanctions to be lifted".



Yesterday, Donald Trump said the memorandum of understanding signed in Versailles with Iran, viewed by its critics as too favorable to Tehran, was a "victory" for the United States.



"Despite concerns about the durability of this agreement, it seems to us that the will is extremely strong on both sides to return to a stable regime. Overall, we see as the key argument President Trump's statement yesterday: 'I wanted to avoid an economic catastrophe if [this conflict] had continued'," said Sebastian Paris Horvitz, head of research at LBP AM.



Also yesterday, the U.S. military command for the Middle East (Centcom) said in a post on X that it lifted its naval blockade of Iranian ports. For more than two months, the U.S. military had prevented ships from docking in Iran or departing from it.



The Strait of Hormuz stirs



After the signing of a memorandum of understanding, a first liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier flying the French flag crossed the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, according to data from MarineTraffic and Kpler.



Against this geopolitical backdrop, oil prices are higher. Brent is up 0.81% at $79.90. WTI is up 1.40% at $76.51.



In company news, 2CRSi said it has taken note of a Grizzly Research publication containing serious allegations, which the company "firmly" disputes. In its statement released yesterday, the designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers said that "in the interest of transparency, rigor and equal access to information, it asked Euronext to suspend trading in its shares in order to provide a detailed response to the allegations made in the publication and to allow the market to have complete information to assess them".



This morning, Arverne said its CEO and founder, Pierre Brossollet, entered into off-market share block acquisition agreements representing 5.76% of the share capital, reaffirming his confidence in the trajectory of the geothermal solutions company.



In Europe, Prosus released its 2025/2026 annual results ended in March. Over the period, the consumer internet specialist and one of the leading investors in the technology sector generated more than $7.3bn in revenue and more than $1.1bn in adjusted EBITDA for the Ecosystem (previously called Ecommerce). For the fiscal year, adjusted earnings per N ordinary share from continuing operations are expected to grow between 19% and 28%.



Evonik (+4.55%) is rebounding Friday morning on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (after a 3.23% decline the day before). This morning, several analysts including DZ Bank are reacting to Thursday's announcements of new structural and cost-cutting measures over the coming years. On Thursday, the chemicals specialist said it will eliminate 3,200 jobs, including 2,150 in Germany. The measure will run from 2027 through year-end 2029. The company sees significant potential through efficiency gains, digitalization and outsourcing.



On the data front, U.K. retail sales volumes rose 1.2% in May 2026 from the previous month, after a 1% decline in April (revised from an initially reported 1.3% drop) and a 0.7% increase in March (revised from 0.6%). The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which publishes the figures, said retailers reported that promotions and the high temperatures seen in May boosted sales volumes at non-store retailers and department stores.