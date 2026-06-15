The DoJ specified in a statement that its decision follows an exhaustive eight-month investigation, during which more than two million documents were reviewed.
From the perspective of the antitrust authority, the transaction is "not likely to harm competition or American consumers," whether in the streaming sector, linear television, or film production.
To justify its decision, the DoJ argued that the media landscape has changed radically and that traditional players now face fierce competition from technology giants such as Netflix, Amazon, and Apple.
Unconditional Approval
No conditions were imposed, meaning the deal was validated without any requirement for asset divestitures.
While the U.S. regulatory hurdle has been cleared, the merger must still obtain approval from competition authorities in most relevant jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, where the CMA has opened an investigation into the impact of the tie-up on the British audiovisual landscape.
The transaction must also clear other significant milestones, such as approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which has yet to validate issues related to broadcast licenses and the structure of foreign investments, specifically the contribution of Gulf sovereign wealth funds.
For its part, Paramount expects to finalize the acquisition during the third quarter of 2026.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. is a media and entertainment group organized around three areas of activity:
- broadcasting of TV channels in the United States and internationally (47.9% of net sales);
- audiovisual production and distribution (27.6%): primarily production, distribution and licensing of films and television programmes;
- pay-TV broadcasting and streaming (24.5%).
Net sales break down by source of revenue between royalties and distribution rights (50.1%), sales of content and audiovisual rights (26.2%), sales of advertising space (20.6%) and other (3.1%).
The United States accounts for 67.2% of net sales.
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