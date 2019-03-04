uBeam : to Release & Demonstrate Customer Development Kits at Upcoming March Events

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- uBeam Inc., the pioneer of ultrasonic power-at-a-distance Wireless Energy technology, announced today that it will release and demonstrate its Customer Development Kits at two upcoming events: Industry of Things World in San Diego California, March 7th-8th, and OurCrowd Summit in Jerusalem, March 6th-7th.

"We are delighted to showcase our new Customer Development Kits at these two important forums," said Simon McElrea, uBeam CEO. "These kits include all of the critical hardware and software elements required to enable contracted customers to seamlessly integrate uBeam's ultrasonic Wireless Energy technology into their end products."

The Development Kits (or reference designs) have been created based on feedback from initial engagements with customers in the consumer electronics, aerospace, automotive and IoT sectors, and are designed to be scalable in size and power-output based on customer need, as well as to allow for simple next-generation transducer and ASIC upgrades.

uBeam personnel will be available at the events to discuss the technology details, applications support, and partnership opportunities. For appointments with uBeam representatives at either summit, please email meetup@ubeam.com.

About uBeam

uBeam is the inventor of ultrasonic power-at-a-distance Wireless Energy, utilizing airborne ultrasound to create safe, reliable, wire-free charging. By developing proprietary transducers, transmitters and receivers, uBeam's technology delivers usable power to charge devices ranging from mobile and wearable electronics to IoT devices and networks. Contact us at meetup@ubeam.com.

About Industry of Things World

Industry of Things World is an international knowledge exchange platform bringing together all stakeholders playing an active role in the Industrial Internet of Things scene. After last year's event sold out, for the 4th year over 500 Industrial Internet experts will gather on Mar 07-08, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina to challenge current thinking and unveil latest innovations at the must-attend Industrial IoT event where real life IIoT business cases will be the focal point. For further information about the event, check out: www.industryofthingsworldusa.com

About OurCrowd Summit

The 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, taking place March 6-7 in Jerusalem, Israel, is one of the premier events in the tech industry, and the largest business event in Israel's history, with 15,000 expected to attend. The Summit provides an interactive, front-row seat to the world of startup venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors, venture capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists come from around the world both for Summit day as well as a week of events that include tours of the Israeli ecosystem, corporate meetups, and cultural and historical excursions. Thousands more will participate through livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com

